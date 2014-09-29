HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao and DK Aruna have criticised the TRS government’s move to decrease the number of holidays given for schools during Sankranti festival.

“Sankranti and Dasara are celebrated across the country. This has nothing to do with Telangana and Andhra. Do not misuse the sentiment of Telangana,” Rao, MP, advised the government.

At another press conference, former minister DK Aruna too found fault with the government’s decision to shorten Sankranti holidays to increase those for Dasara. “It is not proper for the government to shorten the Sankranti vacation. Sankranti is celebrated across Telangana with equal fervour,” she said.