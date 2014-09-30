HYDERABAD: Two persons were arrested from Madhya Pradesh in connection with a fraud case involving a Nigerian wherein a resident of Tirupati town in Andhra Pradesh was allegedly cheated for over Rs 7 lakh, police said here on Monday.

The accused Ajit Singh Rajput (28) and Mohan Kumar Singh Rajput (25) were arrested from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, additional DGPe, CID, AP, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said.

The complainant Chinna Bayanagari Sankar Reddy (53), a resident of Thanapalli village of Tirupati rural mandal, received an SMS stating that he had won $ 8,50,000 in ICC World Cup Lottery and asked him to furnish his details to cricketworld03@hotmail.com for claiming the prize money.

Believing this, Reddy furnished his details to the said email. Subsequently, two persons named Ninichalosermn and Ms Nirmal contacted him over phone as well as through email and asked him to deposit a certain amount towards registration fee, currency conversion charges, insurance, foreign exchange commission and processing charges to claim the prize money. He deposited an amount of Rs 7.52 lakh in various bank accounts on different dates from May to June, 2011.

The accused Ajit Singh had opened five accounts in Axis Bank, ICICI and SBI in Gwalior on the instructions of Mohan Kumar Singh. The ATM cards, cheque books of the accounts were handed over to Mohan Kumar Singh which were in turn handed over to Emeror Jones, a Nigerian national for which he received a amount of Rs 2,50,000 in instalments. Out of this amount, Mohan Kumar Singh paid Rs 50,000 to Ajit Singh on various occasions. Thus, the both accused helped in committing this crime. Based on the information provided by the digital lab, the CID police arrested the accused in Gwalior.