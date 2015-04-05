HYDERABAD:As ‘looking good’ has become a new-age mantra, a number of youngsters opting for cosmetic surgeries is rising steadily. Surprisingly, it is not just women but men also are opting for cosmetic surgeries in equal numbers.

While women opt for cosmetic surgeries like liposuction (removal of fat from body parts like abdomen and thighs) and rhinoplasty (re- shaping nose), men opt for hair transplantation and gynecomastia surgery to reduce enlarged breasts. While these are the cosmetic surgeries opted most, some women also opt for hymenoplasty also called as revirginity surgery. Through hymenoplasty, hymen, a membrane that covers or surrounds vagina, is reconstructed.

“Today, everyone wants to look good and be in best shape. This beauty consciousness is more in today’s youth. More than 90 percent of those who opt for cosmetic surgeries are aged between 20 and 30 years,” says Dr M Sridharan, cosmetic and plastic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Cosmetic surgeons in the city observe that the number of people opting for cosmetic surgeries is growing at a steady pace and the number is almost doubling with each passing year.

But what are the reasons which contribute to this growing popular i ty of cosmetic surgeries?

Availability of worldclass infrastructure and huge decrease in cost of surgeries over the years due to competition and technological advancements have brought cosmetic surgeries, which were earlier preferred only by the rich, affordable to even the middle class now.

For i n - stance, most of the cosmetic surgeries done regularly do not cost more than a lakh rupees.

When compared to the stigma associated with problems like bald head or fatty appearance in our society, the amount being shelled out on cosmetic surgeries to correct these problems appears less.

For instance, men who are bald before marriage and women who are fat before tying the knot have to face stigma. They also do not get proper matches. As a result, mostly its before or during marriage time that many opt for cosmetic surgeries, states Dr Sridharan.

Besides availability of world-class treatments and their affordability, the less time required to get back to normal life for the person undergoing surgery is making things easy. For instance in case of gynecomastia surgery just two to three days are needed to get back to normalcy in case of procedures like liposuction it takes about two weeks.