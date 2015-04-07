HYDERABAD: His fondest memory of the city is that of the time he studied in Faust High School in East Marredpally. “I studied for two years at a school called Faust in Secunderabad before moving to Hyderabad Public School. I remember we were taught under under a mango tree in Faust and learning (among many other things) to count up to 100 in Hindi,” recalls Nihkil Chinapa. The DJ, television host and radio jockey will be returning to the city this weekend along with the global duo Bassjackers.

Comprising Marlon Flohr and Ralph van Hilst, who came together as Bassjackers in the year 2011, this world-class duo has remixed for artists Rihanna, Enrique Iglesias and Moby. Known for their high energy, bass music, they will now be accompanied by Nikhil Chinapa to enthrall Hyderabadi music buffs as part of a brand new music festival, Astra.

“It is a lot of quality music coupled with some massive production. The festival plans to go from boutique to large format in the next five years and I think Hyderabad is an evolving market which is more receptive to experimentation,” explains Nikhil who is positive about the festival’s reception in the city. He adds excitedly, “In a fury of rolling drums, punchy snares and crisp bass, Bassjackers are able to intricately mesh their beloved electro mastery with an enticing minimal approach and a seductive big room drumline. Get ready to be mesmerised by some new wave sound.”

Along with Bassjackers, Nikhil will also be seen with popular DJs Rohit Barker and Rohan Kapoor.

The 41-year-old DJ does not just spin discs. He along with his wife DJ Pearl created the company called Submerge that has been responsible in bringing prominent international artists to the country including DJ Tiesto and Armin Van Buuren.

Nikhil, however, admits that all things apart from playing music happened by chance. “The business part of music was accidental and was an extension of the interest I have in playing, listening to and sharing great music. I love being able to work in a field I am passionate about and am fortunate to have made some incredible friends along the way within the music community,” shares Nikhil.

Ask him about the joys of working with his wife, and he responds quickly, “I love watching Pearl at work because she is the most professional person I know in this field. I constantly wish to be more like her as an artist. She has guided many of our ideas,” he shares and recalls, “Many people aren’t aware of this but Pearl was the one who booked the first DJ for us back in 2001, even before Submerge was created and well before anyone thought of music as a business in India. Many of the festival and clubbing concepts and ideas came from her experiences and vision and we have worked well together as a team,” beams Nikhil.

For him there is no life without music and calls his experiences a super-charged music video. But his idea of music is very well defined. “I honestly believe there are only two genres of music – good music and rubbish. Everything falls into these two genres,” he says.

Technology has worked its way and with the presence of social media, becoming a musician is not a difficult task. Nikhil feels that it is double edged and can work both ways. “While it is a great facilitator for progress, it can also create wormholes that make people lazy – encouraging them to take shortcuts in a field where the value of experience is immeasurable. I always encourage people to work hard on their basics, build a strong foundation and an understanding of the craft - and then use technology to further it or perfect it,” opines Nikhil.

He feels strongly that there is no substitute for hard work and practice.

“Practice. Practice. Practice. It is the most important aspect of your craft. Don’t believe in the hype of the manufactured superstar and make sure that you’re working harder at your craft than anyone else you know. Be kind to your peers and always give thanks to the music,” he advises.