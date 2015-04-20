HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to set up as many as 1,000 e-Libraries in different localities by providing newspapers, magazines and computers with internet facility and required infrastructure in a phased manner.

For this, the corporation has earmarked Rs 25 crore in the 2015-16 budget. Each library will be provided with at least 10 newspapers of various languages based on the local requirement, monthly and fortnightly magazines, two computers with internet connectivity and tables and chairs and racks for display of books. A sum of Rs 2 lakh has been earmarked for each e-Library.

GHMC officials told Express that interested Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) and welfare organisations, who are keen to establish e-library in the community halls or rooms with 20 X 15 size can submit applications to the deputy municipal commissioners (DMCs) of all 18 GHMC circles.

The GHMC will provide one time infrastructure like computers and furniture and Rs 2,000 per month towards purchase of newspapers and magazines. The maintenance of e-libraries have to be taken care by the RWAs, colonies, associations etc.

The DMCs of concerned circles would conduct circle level review meetings involving circle project officers (CPOs), RWAs and colony associations and identify suitable places for e-libraries at the earliest.

Wherever community halls and rooms are identified for e-libraries, GHMC will obtain applications from the respective RWAs, colony associations and other organisations who are willing to set up and maintain the e-libraries.

Once the e-library is established, the circle project officer has to regularly visit and ascertain proper utilisation of internet, newspapers, magazines etc in elibrary.