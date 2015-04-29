Try These 'Corn'y Snacks

Home Cities Hyderabad

Though it is not rainy season yet, corncobs are available in plenty in the city. Instead of boiling it or roasting it, you can try these other ways of doing it and enjoy a tasty evening snack

receipe.JPGCajun spiced corn

Serves: 04 persons

A firangi take on our famous ‘bhutta’

4 Whole corns de-husked

2 tablespoons cajun spice powder

1 Lime juice

½ cup fresh green coriander, finely chopped

4 tablespoons Butter

  • Wash the corn well to remove any husk or corn silk
  • Cut the corn into two to three pieces. Boil in salted water till half cooked. Drain.
  • Heat butter in a skillet or non-stick pan.
  • Add the cajun spice powder and mix well.
  • Add the corn and sear on medium-high flame till you hear light popping sounds.
  • Turn the corn over and char it evenly on all sides.
  • Turn off the heat, sprinkle lime juice and mix evenly.
  • Sprinkle chopped coriander, toss lightly and serve.

Recipes

Corn fritter bites

Serves: 04 persons

400 gm corn kernels, cooked

2 large green chilies, washed and chopped finely

1 capsicum, chopped finely

2 large onions, peeled and sliced thinly

1 teaspoon crushed coriander seeds

Salt to taste

Crushed black pepper

½ teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

50 gm rice flour

100 gm corn flour

1 egg white (optional)

A pinch cooking soda

150 ml club soda (freshly opened)

recipe.JPGSpice dust

2 teaspoon Kasuri methi

½ teaspoon red chili powder

½ teaspoon black salt

  • Broil kasuri methi, finely crush into a powder, add chili powder and salt, keep in a bottle.
  • In a bowl add the sliced onions, sprinkle little salt and let it stand for 15-20 minutes, drain and squeeze out all water.
  • To this onions, add corn kernels, chopped chilies, capsicum, coriander seeds, powder masala as well salt and black pepper
  • Combine rice and corn four, add seasoning,
  • Beat egg white and add to the flour, if using.
  • Mix in club soda and cooking soda and make a semi-thick batter.
  • Add just enough batter to the corn mixture till it coats the corn evenly.
  • Heat oil in a deep frying vessel. When oil is medium-hot, drop the corn kernels in lumps and cook till just slightly colored. Repeat till all corn is used up.
  • Just before service, heat oil and fry the fritters till crisp and golden brown.
  • Serve sprinkled with spice dust.

 Rahul Dhavale, Executive Chef, Westin

