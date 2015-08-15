HYDERABAD: Is Yasin Bhatkal, the co-founder of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), presently lodged in Cherlapally central prison, planning a terror strike? May be... may be not.

But what if Bhatkal, who previously recruited many youngsters to take up ‘jihad’, is radicalising other jail inmates? Possible.

Jail has often been seen as a breeding ground for terrorists and hardened criminals, and the jails in Telangana, particularly Cherlapally and Chanchalguda central prisons, could well have been turned into networking addas.

The prime reason: TS government, which has tall plans including constructing twin towers to house Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates by spending mind boggling amounts, has no money to spare for surveillance or gathering intelligence on the activities of jail inmates.

Over the last four years, the Prisons Department has not got a single rupee towards the Secret Service Fund.

Sources disclosed to Express that though officials of the prisons department have been regularly writing to the Government to get money for the Secret Service Fund, they have been unsuccesful. Recently, the prison authorities again wrote to the government seeking for `12 lakh, but so far there has been no word though large amounts have been released for the secret service funds to all wings of the police, particularly the Intelligence Department.

About four years ago, the then government had released about `1.5 lakh to the prisons department and that was all, as, no money has been released after that.

‘’Hardened criminals, including those accused of terror cases, are lodged in various jails. If there is no surveillance or intelligence gathering inside jails, then how will one know what these men are up to?’’ said a senior police official. In the absence of money, the quality of human intelligence has taken a beating.

Money is the grease that ensures a smooth and sound informant network. ‘’You need money at every step of gathering intelligence, more so in case of human intelligence as the informant network has to be sound and financed properly,’’ a source confided.

Presently, in Chanchalguda and Cherlapally prisons, there are close to 3,000 inmates. Of them, 25 are accused in various terror cases as well as other serious offences, several Maoists too are lodged in various prisons in Telangana.

Currently, all that the prisons staff do is keep a watch. The prison staff do not have a clue if some inmates are planning something, or forging connections to work together, whether radicalisation is going on. Just having tight security to ensure inmates do not escape, is not enough,’’ said a police official.

Though the intelligence wing got wind of Yasin Bhatkal’s alleged jail break plans, it was essentially technical intelligence as his telephone conversation was recorded, which, sources believe, could also be a diversionary tactic. ‘’Inside the four walls of prison, interpersonal contact with inmates is a must for gathering intelligence and this requires skill and finance,’’ said an officer. When contacted, Director General of TS Prisons, VK Singh, refused to comment.