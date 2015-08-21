Home Cities Hyderabad

Nail Health

Published: 21st August 2015 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2015 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Nail care is as important as any other part of your body. Here are a few tips that can help you do it better

Eat a well-balanced diet

Diet plays a huge role in ensuring that your body functions properly. Protein-based diets can make it strong and healthy. Focus more on having lean poultry, fish, beef and pork, as well as spinach and other vegetables as they contain protein. Drinking a lot of water is also important to keep nails and cuticles hydrated.

Keep fingernails dry and clean

Whether you like to flaunt your nails long or keep them short, hygiene forms an important part of the nail care process. If you are in a job where you have to keep your hands in water for a long time, try using rubber gloves. You can also do that while washing dishes, cleaning or using harsh chemicals.

Nail hygiene

Making sure that they are clean can prevent bacteria from growing under your fingernails. While clipping the nails, use a manicure clipper or scissors that is sharp. Trim your nails straight across, then round the tips in a gentle curve. If your nails are thick and difficult to cut, soak your fingers in warm salt water for five to ten minutes.

Don’t use nails as tools

When a pair of scissors aren’t within reach, you may use a nail or two to open up a letter or box. This can damage your nail as you put it to the risk of bending. The white area, also called stress area will eventually weaken and they will break easily.

Moisturise your nails

While moisturising hands, don’t forget to moisturise your nails and cuticles too. This will nourish your nails and cuticles and keep them soft. Oils can also be used as an alternative. High amounts of alcohol in sanitisers can also dehydrate your skin and nails. Apply moisturiser every time you sanitise your hands. Just wait until the sanitiser has dried.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp