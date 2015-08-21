Nail Health

Express News Service By

Nail care is as important as any other part of your body. Here are a few tips that can help you do it better

Eat a well-balanced diet

Diet plays a huge role in ensuring that your body functions properly. Protein-based diets can make it strong and healthy. Focus more on having lean poultry, fish, beef and pork, as well as spinach and other vegetables as they contain protein. Drinking a lot of water is also important to keep nails and cuticles hydrated.

Keep fingernails dry and clean

Whether you like to flaunt your nails long or keep them short, hygiene forms an important part of the nail care process. If you are in a job where you have to keep your hands in water for a long time, try using rubber gloves. You can also do that while washing dishes, cleaning or using harsh chemicals.

Nail hygiene

Making sure that they are clean can prevent bacteria from growing under your fingernails. While clipping the nails, use a manicure clipper or scissors that is sharp. Trim your nails straight across, then round the tips in a gentle curve. If your nails are thick and difficult to cut, soak your fingers in warm salt water for five to ten minutes.

Don’t use nails as tools

When a pair of scissors aren’t within reach, you may use a nail or two to open up a letter or box. This can damage your nail as you put it to the risk of bending. The white area, also called stress area will eventually weaken and they will break easily.

Moisturise your nails

While moisturising hands, don’t forget to moisturise your nails and cuticles too. This will nourish your nails and cuticles and keep them soft. Oils can also be used as an alternative. High amounts of alcohol in sanitisers can also dehydrate your skin and nails. Apply moisturiser every time you sanitise your hands. Just wait until the sanitiser has dried.