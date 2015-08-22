North Hyderabad will emerge as the new sought-after destination in the near future and buying a property there will give best returns, opines Builders Association of India (BAI) Telangana president N Nagesh Reddy. He explains the reasons in this interview.

What are the preferred locations to buy a home now?

There are many preferred locations in Hyderabad like Gachibowli, Hitech City, Kondapur, Tellapur, among others. While central Hyderabad has been preferred and there is constant demand there it was West Hyderabad where lot of activity took place over the past five years. But I would suggest prospective home buyers to look towards north Hyderabad now as it might give best returns in the future.

What makes you think on north Hyderabad?

If we observe sale of homes and the new launches over the past six months, areas like Kompally, Medchal, Shamirpet among others registered a decent activity. Besides regular sales and new launches of apartments and villas what is what is more heartening is that there has been regular demand without fluctuations, proving the growth is gradual and real rather than haphazard or hyped.

A a time when real sector is facing a slump what factors do you think will make North Hyderabad prosper?

Affordability for middle class buyers, good environment and ambience on par with Hitech City, good road connectivity and less traffic are the factors which are making areas like Kompally, Suchitra, among others best locations. Already branded stores, reputed malls have come up here to cater to people residing in colonies and villas here. Another biggest advantage is unlike Hitech city and areas in the centre of the Hyderabad north Hyderabad is not crowded yet, thus relieving residents of unnecessary traffic and stress.

But aren’t areas like Kompally and Medchal far off from central Hyderabad?

They are far but once Outer Ring Road becomes operational there will be no problem. Once ORR completes, the prices in these area will definitely shoot up. Therefore it is wise to invest now, if someone wants to make a good investment.

Do buyers need to wait for some more time or is it right time to invest?

We have to wait to make a honest forecast. But one encouraging sign is sales are slowly picking up. We cannot say about investment in property but this is right time for home buyers as they can make some good bargain. But my only suggestion is home buyers should buy 60 to 70 percent completed projects rather than investing in early stage projects.