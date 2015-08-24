Home Cities Hyderabad

Kadamba Turns Star at Nehru Zoological Park after Saturday Stroll

HYDERABAD:The crowd craned their necks and jostled each other to get a glimpse of the hero. But Kadamba, the tiger, who leapt over the 10 foot high enclosure for a weekend stroll, was yet to recover from the hangover.

The number of visitors to Nehru Zoological Park on any weekend day will range from 15,000 to 20,000. But this Sunday wa different. The news of Kadamba’s misadventure drew many curious visitors to the zoo. The count was more than 17,700 indicating that Kadamba’s feat was a hit among Hyderabadis.

Some of them were quizzical and surrounded the guards to know how the five-year-old tiger sprung over the 10-foot fence and how he was captured.

“Where is it now?”, asked a curious visitor. A day after the tranquillizers had him doze off, Kadamba was still under the influence of sedatives and recovering. The tiger was confined to the cage from which he was desperate to escape on Saturday. Serpentine queues appeared in front of the ticket counters, while vehicle owners found it difficult to park. Those who retired from sightseeing spread blankets on green lawns, opened food carriers and enjoyed a lunch with children running around.

People who are unaware of Kadamba’s misadventure, would not suspect that people ran for their life a day before. Such was the crowd and their spirits.

“We got to know that the tiger was captured and zoo is open. That is why I came with my family,” said Raghavendra, a visitor.

A security personnel who was among the first to know about Kadamba’s escape said that Kadamba walked past some guards en-route his way back to the cage.

“But it did not hurt anyone. Many workers were on duty around the place where it landed after jumping out. All of them ran for their life,” he said. Recalling how he got to know about the news, the guard said that they were supposed to report to duty when the whole drama unravelled. “A co-worker ran towards us cautioning that a tiger has escaped. We thought he was trying to fool us. But then came all the guards and caretakers. It was clear the tiger indeed escaped,” said the guard.

Kadamba’s Feat

Kadamba, walked past some guards while returning to his cage. But he did not attack them

The tiger was recovering from tranquillizer effect

Number of visitors on Previous Sunday: 14,025,

Revenue: Rs 3,88,790

Footfall on August 23: 17,735,

Revenue: Rs 4,94,150

