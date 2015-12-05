HYDERABAD: After showing signs of patching up their differences, the sibling states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are back in combat mode. This time it is the Horticulture University that sparked a fresh controversy by transferring 33 teaching and non-teaching staff members to AP, without issuing prior notice.

Though 17 months have passed since the formation of Telangana State, bifurcation woes continue to haunt the common education institutes in both the States.

Ever since the united AP State was bifurcated, almost all institutes under the Xth Schedule of AP Reorganisation Act had been involved in some or other controversies, triggering a political slugfest.

It is the decision of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University (SKLTSHU), to relieve 33 employees, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, that triggered the fresh controversy. The University had issued an order on November 27, directing 33 employees to report to Dr YSR Horticulture University in AP with immediate effect, citing the nativity criteria. However, the YSR University denied posting to these employees, as there was no formal agreement between the two states to share the employees.

With no posting in either of the universities, the relieved employees are in a quandary. Some of them have moved the High Court, challenging the transfer orders. While the university administration and the teaching staff are busy engaged in slugfest, the academic activities in the university have been badly hit for the past one week.

“With half of the teaching staff relieved, all the classes have been suspended for a week,” said Prof Dhanunjaya Rao of SKLTSHU.

Dr M Pratap, Registrar, SKLTSHU told Express, “We had proposed a mechanism for formal allocation of employees between the two universities. But the YSR University did not respond to our requests. After all our attempts to initiate talks with AP officials faliled, we have decided to relieve these employees.”

The University, which has relieved 27 of the existing 55 faculty members, is facing severe shortage of lecturers. However, the registrar assured that academic activities will not be affected. The university is planning to recruit new faculty members to fill the vacant positions. Until the new staff is appointed, the university would utilise the services of guest lecturers to run classes, the registrar said.