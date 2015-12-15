HYDERABAD: The Department of History, University of Hyderabad is organising the Joint Annual Conference of the Indian Archaeological Society, the Indian Society for Prehistoric and Quaternary Studies and the History and Culture Society, and also ICHR sponsored International Seminar on Culture and Cognition in Reconstructing the Past during December, 17-20 2015. These are the leading professional bodies of the archaeologists, anthropologists and historians.

About 300 participants from India and abroad are expected to participate in the conference. The conference is going to be inaugurated by Dr C Rangarajan, the Chancellor of University of Hyderabad and the former Governor and Andhra Pradesh and Former Governor of Reserve Bank of India, at 10 am on December 17, 2015 in the DST Auditorium, University of Hyderabad.

Leading archaeologists, anthropologists and historians are expected to present their latest findings, including information on the explorations and excavations. It is customary to hold the annual conference of the three societies together in some place in India. Prof KP Rao, Department of History, University of Hyderabad is the convenor of the conference this year.

Meanwhile Shaikshavali, PhD Scholar in the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has won the Best Poster Award for his presentation entitled “Graphene Oxide Assisted Reduction of Metal Precursors to form Graphene/Metal Oxide Composites and their Application in Energy Storage” at the 4th Nano Today conference held last week at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, UAE.