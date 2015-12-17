HYDERABAD: In a first among all the state universities in Telangana, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, would have a say in the recruitment of faculty in its affiliated colleges. With the amendment to JNTU’s affiliation guidelines for the coming academic year, the recruitment process in its affiliated institutes will be directly supervised by the university.

The JNTU, which found ineligible faculty members in several of its affiliated colleges in the previous academic year, has recently made it mandatory for all the institutes to have its nominee in their selection committees. One of the faculty members from the university will take part in the recruitment process and approve the appointments on behalf of the university.

JNTU Registrar Prof N Yadaiah, said ‘’This is not a new provision. We are only implementing the existing guidelines of UGC and AICTE to have a nominee in the selection committees of affiliated colleges.” Since the JNTU has more number of affiliated colleges, this will also helps us to keep a close watch on the faculty recruitment at colleges, he said.

This move would control the increasing violations in faculty recruitment process by private colleges. During inspections of the colleges last year, JNTU had found several faculty members with inadequate academic qualification.

Many of the faculty members did not have an M Tech degree, which is mandatory for even an assistant professor. In the absence of strict monitoring mechanism, the colleges have been violating the norms for years.

As per the existing provisions of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) pay commission 2006, an M Tech degree and at least 60 percent marks in either of the UG or PG courses is mandatory for the teaching staff in professional colleges.

Earlier, JNTU played a perfunctory role by merely approving the recruitment done by colleges. But, now the university will be involved in selection of staff. Apart from this, the university has also asked the faculty members to update their data in its website.