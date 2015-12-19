HYDERABAD: Lack of supplies and trained staff in Anganwadi Centres (AWC), ignoring the complexities of work on the ground, could perhaps be one of the major reasons for child malnutrition in the country, said Prof Gautam N Yadama of Washington University here on Friday.

Delivering the distinguished lecture on ‘Maternal and Child Nutrition: Moving from Science to Policy and Practice’ organised by Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS),Gautam said, “The average stunting rate in erstwhile AP was 34 per cent and the reduction rate is mere 2.2 per cent. Malnutrition can be cited as a prime reason for stunting.” “We have many programmes, introduced by both Centre and State, to provide nutritious food for pregnant women and children. But problem is that it is not accessible at the bottom of the chain due to lack of its implementation,” he added.

M Prashanthi, deputy secretary, Department of Women, Child, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Government of TS, said, “There is so much pressure on officers to implement everything and we have minimal facilities.”

“In one room, workers are forced to implement all the schemes. Another reason is that many pregnant women do not eat hot cooked food we provide due to religious barriers and superstitions.”