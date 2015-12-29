HYDERABAD: Even as the city police undergoes a massive technological upgradation with procurement of new gadgets, software, and mobile phone apps etc, it is ironical that certain categories under cyber crimes have seen a spurt this year. There is a 14 per cent reduction in the overall crime in the city this year compared to last year.

However, a look at certain cyber crimes like matrimonial cheating, Nigerian frauds, ATM, debit, credit cards frauds, online frauds and identity theft/data theft, which might not seem to be grave crimes, but the figures are thought-provoking. When one case of matrimonial cheating was reported last year, as many as 10 cases were reported in 2015.

Addressing newsmen on Monday, Hyderabad police commissioner M Mahendar Reddy, while giving out the statistics of the overall crime scenario in the twin cities for 2015, said that as many as 51 cases of ATM/debit/credit cards frauds were reported in 2015 as against 29 and 32 in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Similarly, 10 cases of hacking were reported in 2015 against 0 and 10 in 2013 and 2014 respectively. Further, 22 Nigerian frauds were reported in 2015, as against 7 and 16 in 2013 and 2014 respectively. On the whole, under 17 different heads, as many as 352 cases were registered in 2015, compared to 165 and 392 in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

The police chief said there is a significant decrease in the occurrence of property offences like murder for gain, dacoity, house burglary, chain snatchings, attention diversion and automobile thefts. “There is a 50 per cent reduction in chain snatching offences, 16 per cent reduction in property offences, and 42 per cent reduction in loss of property,” Mahendar Reddy said.

Listing out the achievements of the city police and the initiatives taken up over the year, he credited the CCTV project and the community policing as the reason for fall in crime rate.

According to him, there is 33 per cent vacancy in the sanctioned strength of 14,716 personnel for the city police.

In spite of staff crunch, the city police are doing an exemplary job, he said.

Speaking about the initiatives such as SHE teams, market intelligence wing, survey of offenders, cordon and search operations, workforce management system, analysis lab, video enhancement system, video conference facility, social media lab, reception and petition management services, citizen satisfaction feedback services, community CCTV project, command and control centres at police stations, etc, he said, “2016 is going to be the year of technology for Hyderabad police.”

Interact with Top Cop Directly Through City Police’ Revamped Portal

Hyderabad: The city police on Monday launched its newly redesigned website to reachout to the public. The special feature of the official portal is that the site has a ‘Commissioner’s Corner’ through which the public can offer their opinion which would be considered to implement future initiatives. It will also act as a sounding board for Hyderabad City Police in fine tuning its initiatives. Apart from this, citizens can check the status of their petitions on the website without having to personally visit the police station. The public can also escalate their issues without meeting officers in person. Necessary steps would be taken to resolve issues while keeping the identity of the citizen confidential. A map service has been added which will guide citizens to quickly figure out the location of jurisdictional police station.