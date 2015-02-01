HYDERABAD:Wanting to join the terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a teenage girl from the Old City of Hyderabad, but residing in Qatar, had flown to Turkey from there, but changed her mind and came here, police said on Saturday.

Police said that the teenager along with her roommate went to Turkey from Qatar two months ago. However, they returned to India after changing their mind about joining the terror outfit. According to sources, the woman was attracted to ISIS activities through social networking sites. Some persons ‘brainwashed’’ her regarding ISIS after which she along with her roommate decided to join the outfit.

‘’The woman and her roommate living in Qatar went to Turkey to join the ISIS. However, they returned to India. Intelligence officials tracked her movements and detained them. We counselled her in the presence of her parents and was let off,’’ Hyderabad police commissioner M Mahender Reddy said.

He, however, remained tightlipped over the identity of the woman. Reddy reiterated that the city police would take stern action against persons who are attracted to ISIS activities and would take measures to track their movements based on specific information.