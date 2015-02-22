Tariq-ul-Islam's Body Handed Over to Family Members

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: The body of Tariq-ul-Islam, a PhD scholar from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, who allegedly committed suicide on the University of Hyderbad (UoH) campus, was handed over to his family members on Saturday.

After conducting the post-mortem at Gandhi Hospital, the body was handed over to victim’s cousin and will be sent to Srinagar. A PhD student from UoH, who met Tariq, hours before the incident said, “I spoke to him in the morning over the breakfast in the campus. Though we didn’t talk much, I can say he didn’t look so sad.”

Tariq was a native of Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir and he was doing his PhD in economics at IIT, Hyderabad. He was found dead in a hostel room on UoH campus on Friday.