HYDERABAD:Ten-year-old Gade Parineetha seems to have a special ability. She can identify or read from flash cards when blindfolded, by smell and sense. She has set a world record by doing so with as many as 101 flash cards in a matter of 60 seconds and entered the Limca Book of World Records, Unique World Records, Wonder Book of Records and four more book of records. She set these world records, a couple of days ago, in front of a full house of guests and luminaries like justice Challa Kodanda Ram of Hyderbad High Court; GD Priyadarshini, director of department of agriculturem S Kumar, BJP Telangana state secretary and several others at Ravindra Bharati here. The technique is simply called Mid-Brain Activation. “Mid-brain activation gurus Hitesh Satara and Dr B Sai Kiran have been training over 5,000 students in this technique. They realised that Parineetha has special talent. She has been training only for about three weeks,” says her father Pawan Kumar Gade, who is a High Court Lawyer.

A class 5 student of Johnson Grammar School in Habsiguda, Parineetha says the new found ability has helped her in her studies too. “What I do now is only a first level. In a few months, I should be able to identify a card from a distance, without touching or even summarise a book by just flipping through it,” says Parineetha who aspires to become a scientist.