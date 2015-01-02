HYDERABAD: Bringing a proud moment for the city, Sriranga Samanvith Inkollu, a Class XII student of Abhyasa International Residential School, Toopran, he received a scholarship worth `1,00,000 and a five-day educational trip to Spain in the Horlicks Wizkid competition, the inter-school fiesta.

Samanvith represented the Hyderabad South Asian finals and competed with around 40 other city-level winners from India and abroad. For the finals, he was assigned a project called ‘Child Sexual Abuse’ which earned him the winner’s title. He coined his project ‘The Unheard Screams’ and raised awareness among 6,000 young children.

He also led a rally in the village of Toopran where almost 1500 students from the village took part and raised their voice against ‘Child Sexual Abuse’. He has also started an online campaign on Facebook under the same title ‘The Unheard Screams’.