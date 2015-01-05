HYDERABAD: The president of Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan Fans Association of Guntur district was attacked and his throat slit with a sharp knife by another fan on being denied entry to the ‘Gopala Gopala’ movie audio launch function at Silpakala Vedika in Madhapur here on Sunday.

The victim, Kanna Srinivas, was rushed to a nearby hospital and his health condition is said to be stable. He came here along with his friends to attend the actor’s new flick audio launch.

Srinivas, holding some entry passes for the ‘Gopala Gopala’ film audio launch function, was waiting for his friends at KFC around 6.30 pm when a youth arrived and demanded a pass for himself. Srinivas declined, saying that the passes he had were for his friends. “On being denied the pass, the youth whipped out a sharp knife from his pocket and slashed at Srinivas’ throat. While a bleeding Srinivas collapsed on the ground in a pool of blood, the attacker ran away from the place. Audience, who were entering the function hall, saw the incident and took Srinivas to a nearby hospital. His health condition is now stable,” said Madhapur police inspector K Narsimulu.

Srinivas’ friends lodged a complaint and police registered a case under Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means ) of IPC. “We retrieved the footage of CCTV camera and will identify the attacker,” he said.

‘Gopala Gopala’ is an upcoming Telugu satirical film produced jointly by Daggubati Suresh Babu and Sharat Marar on the banner of Suresh Productions and North Star Entertainments, scripted and directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasany.

The film has Daggubati Venkatesh, Pawan Kalyan, Shriya Saran in the lead roles, and music composed by Anoop Rubens while Jayanan Vincent handled cinematography.

The film is an official remake of Umesh Shukla’s 2012 Hindi film, ‘OMG - Oh My God!’ about an atheist who sues God.