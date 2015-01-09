HYDERABAD: Appalled by the decision of the IT company Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) to sack thousands of their employees, the Forum for IT Employees (FITE) on Wednesday filed a petition to the Labour Commissioner and urged him to bring justice to the unfairly terminated employees.

According to FITE members, more than 25,000 TCS employees have been sacked across the country, including 5,000 employees in Hyderabad alone.

FITE members alleged that many of the employees were forcefully made to resign and many others have received termination letters, with one-month notice to relieve them from their services. “The employees who are being targeted to be terminated are primarily senior associates (AST, ASOC and above grades) and those with more than seven years of experience and more than 28 years of age,” the petition read.

While TCS claim that they had terminated a few employees for underperforming, FITE members assert that it’s completely untrue. “TCS employees who were given pink slip (termination letter) claim that they got good ratings in the appraisals earlier, and also appreciations and awards for their work from both the client and TCS. Hence, the restructuring activity does not seem to be done on performance basis and definitely all those thousands of employees who are being sacked are not non-performers,” said AS Vinod, co-ordinator, FITE-Hyderabad chapter.

“As per their restructuring policy, they are terminating senior employees and hiring entry level people to cut down on their costs. This job is the livelihood for most of the employees working in the company for over a decade, and this sudden termination action is unimaginable. It would affect the family of the employees in a bad way where they wouldn’t be able to manage even their basic needs,” Vinod pointed out.

FITE’S FIGHT ON