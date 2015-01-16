Home Cities Hyderabad

60 Percent Men in Hyderabad Want to Marry IT Professionals

Published: 16th January 2015

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Information Technology seems to be the most popular profession amongst match seekers in Hyderabad as a study has revealed that 60 percent of men in this tech hub want to marry IT professionals.

Telugu Shaadi, an exclusive Telugu matrimonial and a part of www.shaadi.com, conducted an in-depth analysis of partner preferences of singles in Hyderabad. According to the study, 44.6 women in the city prefer men who are in corporate sector.

When it comes to finding a life partner, it was seen 48.4 percent female profiles have been uploaded by their parents. "This suggests that women in Hyderabad rely on their parents while choosing their life-partner," it said.

The study also revealed that men who are looking to get married are in their early 20s while women who are looking for a match are in their mid 20s. When it comes to dietary habits, 53.9 percent women and 46.4 percent men want to marry vegetarians.

Gourav Rakshit, COO, Shaadi.com said they want to use 18 years of rich experience to help every Telugu speaking person who wishes to find a life partner.

