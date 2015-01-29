HYDERABAD: Alarmed over two instances of miscreants pelting stones at the firing range complex inside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) besides spotting some marks on the wall resembling gunshots, the CISF personnel, who guard the prestigious academy lodged a complaint with the Rajendranagar police here on Wednesday.

The first instance of pelting stones at the complex from the outside took place on January 23. It was also repeated on January 25, afterwhich the authorities decided to have a probe conducted by the local police.

The Rajendranagar SI G Narender said that CISF, SVPNPA deputy commandant Abhijeet Kumar lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday stating that unknown miscreants had damaged firing range complex by hurling stones. Some furniture was damaged partially in the incident which took place on January 25, he stated in the complaint.

“Earlier, on January 23, the miscreants committed similar offence. It took place at short firing range complex, SVPNPA and miscreants have been resorting to the offence from outside the perimeter wall adjoining Hassan Nagar. A window pane in the store room located at the first floor of the building was shattered. The same incident was again repeated on January 25 and this time window glass of toilet block was broken and in this case too some marble pieces were recovered from the spot. While on the inspection of building, it was observed that apart from damage to the window glass of the toilet block, a hole was found on the window panel of one of the store rooms situated at first floor which seems to be like a gunshot mark,” Abhijeet Kumar stated in his complaint.

The police who received complaint registered cases and took up investigation. Police visited the place of offence and collected some samples. Police reportedly questioned some security staff posted near the place of offence. “We are keeping a close watch on the adjoining areas,” police officials said.