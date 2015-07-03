Schools and Colleges Told to Maintain Traffic Movement Near Campuses

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Struggling to maintain vehicular movement in the city due to limited resources, Hyderabad Traffic Police department has urged schools and colleges in the city to make their own arrangements to control traffic movement near their campuses during peak hours.

The city traffic police has urged the education institutions to deploy security guards or staff members to control traffic in front of their campuses during school hours.

Reaching out to school managements, the Hyderabad Traffic Police urged the institutions to nominate volunteers for traffic control duty for short durations of 40 minutes to one hour every day near their campuses. They also offered free training session for the volunteers on traffic management at Traffic Training Institute, Goshamahal.

Parking of school buses and vans on busy roads during peak hours, to enable students board and alight in front of the institution, is leading to traffic jams.

Requesting to avoid blocking of vehicular movement, the traffic police has sought the cooperation of schools in this regard. According to Hyderabad Traffic Police, the department is facing severe staff crunch with only 3,000 staff members to control vehicular movement in the entire city limits which has around 3,037 schools.

Speaking at the road safety awareness programme for school managements at Ravindra Bharathi, Jitender, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said, “This initiative would help us to avoid traffic jams near schools during peak hours. It will also enhance the awareness on traffic management among the students.”

The traffic police are also planning to organise more awareness programmes in the schools. Jitender said those who are trained at the institute will go back and conduct similar sessions in their schools and colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, city police commissioner M Mahender Reddy said children should be taught road safety norms and traffic rules at schools. Good practices will make them better citizens in the future, he added.