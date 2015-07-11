From impromptu kisses to falling down stairs, a few outrageous and slightly bizarre things celebrity do when in spotlight.

Angry exit

From being the victim of prank calls to throwing a mic at a DJ, Lil Wayne had it all in a week. During a show at Nova Southwestern University, the singer was supposed to perform his freestyle instrumental version of OT Genasis’ Coco Beat. But the DJ accidentally played the original version. When angry glares didn’t get his message across, the rapper threw his mic at the DJ (and reportedly swore for good measure, too) and stormed off the stage. Not a show that ended on a high note.

Tumbling down

The pop star’s first time at the 2015 Brit Awards in 20 years turned out to be a nightmare. During her performance, Madonna fell down a flight of stairs placed on the stage and “smacked the back of her head”. As part of her routine, she had to unfasten the cape, before one of the dancers removed it. However, it was “tied too tightly” and when the dancer pulled it, she lost her balance.

Lesson learnt

Who would have thought that camera drones could be dangerous? The incident has already gone viral, Enrique Iglesias performing in Tijuana, Mexico, in May, when, in the middle of his performance, he reaches for a drone that is filming the show. He miscalculates and its rotor blades slices his finger. The 40-year-old’s representative said, “He usually grabs the drone to give the audience a point-of-view shot, but this time something went wrong and he had an accident.” The singer continued his performance for another 30 minutes before getting treatment.

Kiss and tell

Following the girl-on-girl action between the likes of Britney Spears and Madonna, and Scarlett Johansson and Sandra Bullock, this time it was Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts’ turn to hop on the bandwagon. Speaking at the Women Film’s Crystal+Lucy Awards in Los Angeles, she admitted that when she was 14, she had turned down a role because she had to wear a shower cap and kiss a girl. “I wanted to be the kind of actress with long flowy hair, kissing boys. But now I know better and I say I am ready,” she said. Immediately after, she locked lips with her long-time friend Watts

Teary Miley

Believe it or not, there’s more to Miley Cyrus than just her ‘twerking’. At this year’s Happy Hippie Foundation Backyard Sessions, she showed us she has a soft side, too. Dressed in a unicorn onesie, she performed a song dedicated to her pet blowfish Pablow, who died in February. Clearly still mourning, she broke into tears and banged the keyboards in anger, while the lyrics described a trip to a sushi joint where she watched “friends eat friends”! She later tweeted, “Some of you may remember a few months ago my dear blowfish passed away. I wrote this song for him.”