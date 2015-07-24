HYDERABAD: Hundreds of patients and doctors at the in-patient block of Osmania General Hospital heaved a sigh of relief as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced that it would be shifted to another premises in a week.

If required, he said, a private building would be used for the purpose. “I will also request the Governor and the Chief Justice of the High Court to look into the matter,’’ KCR said.

The Chief Minister visited the hospital on Thursday. The in-patient block has often been in the news for its brittle buildings, unhygienic and irreparable bathrooms, and a host of other issues.

The decision to move to other premises comes two days after KCR directed the officials to construct new buildings for the hospital. Sources said only six departments functioning in the IP block will be shifted to another premises. They said the Games Village in Gachibowli is being considered as one of the options for the 850-bed IP block.

The Chief Minister assessed the condition of the dilapidated building by visiting the departments in the IP block. Speaking to reporters, Rao remarked that the building is in an unfortunate state, and could crumble anytime.

Brushing aside pleas to conserve the heritage structure, he stated that lives cannot be put to risk for the sake of heritage.

“Lives of patients, doctors, nurses, and health staff, are important,” he observied, adding that most of the buildings, such as the nursing college and hostel, are more than 80 years old, and not in a good condition.

Health Minister C Laxma Reddy, principal secretary of Health and Medical Welfare Suresh Chanda, and other officials accompanied Rao.

Laxma Reddy Visits Fever Hospital

Health Minister C Laxma Reddy inspected the Fever Hospital on Thursday to see if some OGH departments could be shifted there. The minister is expected to visit area hospitals, at Nampally, King Koti, and others on Friday.

IP Problem