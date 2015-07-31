HYDERABAD: UNICEF India’s WASH section chief Sue Coates on Thursday urged corporates to take up collective initiative to ensure Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in schools.

“It is the collective duty to ensure WASH in all schools,” Sue Coates said at a meet in Bella Vista campus, jointly organised with Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).

She observed that India has the highest negative indicators to develop resilient children and cited annual neonatal deaths (7,48,00), stunted children (43 million), open defecation (564 million) and child marriages (40 percent of the world) to drive her point home.

She expressed concerns over the fact that though RTE is celebrated, six million children were out of schools and 36 percent girls dropped out from elementary education .