Goodbye to Maya

Barely a day after Bhanwarlal Raghunath Doshi renounced moh maya by giving up his `600-crore business empire, the media while praising him, was quick to point out the 100-crore deeksha ceremony was too lavish for someone renouncing wealth. Without touching upon this aspect, while we commend Doshi, we also hope that his plastic empire would share its blessing (read profits) with needy brethren.

However, very few of India’s rich, without denouncing worldly affairs or waiting for death to part with their money, have proved that sharing is caring.

Azim Premji

Wipro chairman Azim Premji has donated at least 25 per cent of his wealth. Apart from being titled the Most Charitable Indian by a China-based research centre, Hurun Research Institute, two times in a row, Premji was also the first Indian to join the ‘Giving Pledge’ club, initiated by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, along with Warren Buffet.

Between April 2013 and October 2104 he donated Rs 12,316 crore.

Shiv Nadar

HCL chairman Shiv Nadar has donated Rs 1,136 crore from his wealth towards education and rural sector in the last year. He has also committed $1 billion towards education of under privileged.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata is said to use about 60-65 per cent of his wealth on education, medical or causes related to rural development.

Mukesh Ambani

Surprisingly while the flamboyant Mukesh Ambani is the fifth-most generous Indian, his younger sibling Anil Ambani is not one of 50 most open-handed Indians. Mukesh donated `603 crore towards education.

Ronnie & Zarina Screwvala

Form the tinsel town, the most generous person is not Salman Khan. It is the UTV group founder and producer Ronnie and wife Zarina Screwvala. Last year the couple donated `470 crore for social and rural development

Anil Agarwal

Known for his philanthropy, especially in rural parts of the country, Vedanta group chairman Anil Agarwal has pledged to donate 75 per cent of his Rs 21,000 crore empire which is around `16,200 crore. Wow, right! Further in 2014, this man with a big heart, donated around Rs 1,796 crore. At present, Anil is corporate India’s biggest donor.

Kiran-Mazumdar Shaw

The Biocon Limited chairman Kiran-Mazumdar Shaw who has so far donated about $33 million to various charitable causes, has pledged that 75 per cent of her wealth will go to philanthropy after she dies. Shaw wants to make health care affordable in rural India.

Nandan & Rohini Nilekani

The couple have given away nearly `500 crore just last year. While Nandan has been the Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India, Rohini is a full-time philanthropist and gave away $27 million be selling her Infosys shares. Over the years she has given away $40 million.

Last year’s generosity at a glance

■ 0.2 per cent of the world’s population holds and controls 34 per cent of total wealth

■ Last year Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chilies Entertainment donated Rs 25 crore and Salman Khan’s Being Human donated Rs 11 crore

■ 11 of India’s most generous people live abroad

■ Central Square Foundation’s 45-year-old Ashish Dhawan is the youngest philanthropist of India and Pallonji Mistry (85) of Shapoorji Pallonji the oldest

■ Women entrepreneurs like Savitri Jindal, Rohini Nilekani, Zarina Screwvala and Yasmin Gupta together donated to RS 987 crore

■ While south India has donated Rs 13,300 crore, its northern counterpart does almost five times more

■ Rs 15,791 crore or nearly 80 per cent of the total donated amount was pumped into education sector, while Rs 2,333 crore went towards rural development, Rs 1,447 crore for healthcare and Rs 12 crore for environment