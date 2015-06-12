HYDERABAD: Mystery surrounds the high speed crash of a Jaguar car on Thursday at about 1.45 a.m. near the Jalagam Vengalrao Park, Banjara Hills in the city. In the immediate aftermath of the crash that drastically transformed the Jaguar into a metal wreck, before the police could reach, the driver had escaped the crash scene where the car had come to rest on the other side of the road where it collided with a Minivan. The car number plates were also missing.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Reconstructing the incident, the police said the car had TS10 EB 0007 number and was registered under the name of Davinder Kumar Giri. The police said the car was being driven at a high speed when it crashed into the road divider, flipped thrice and hit the van that was parked on the other side of the road. Police sources said a case has been registered, but have refused to divulge any other particulars of the case.