HYDERABAD: Five persons were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by another vehicle coming from the opposite direction near Shadnagar on Sunday.

According to Shadnagar police inspector Shankaraiah, six persons, aged between 19 and 24 and hailing from Katedan, were on their way to attend a function at Bhootpur in Mahbubnagar district. As their Swift car reached Chatapally near Jadcherla, an Innova going towards the city from Jadcherla crashed into the median and rammed the car.

The police said the driver of the Innova lost control when one of the tyres burst. The Innova was also travelling at a very high speed.

Five persons in the Swift car — S Mahesh Goud, S Sai Teja Goud, E Ramanjaneyulu, Surya Sai alias Prasad Goud and IV Chandradeep Goud — were identified as the victims. The persons in the Innova escaped with minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Shadnagar police registered a case and are investigating.