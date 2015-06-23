HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to utilise the services of retired engineers and town planning employees for the implementation of crucial development projects.

The GHMC has proposed to take up Strategic Road Development Plan, multi-level corridors and parking, flyovers, skyways, junction improvements, two lakh two BHK houses for the poor, 1,000 gymnasiums with an estimated cost of `42,000 crore, in different parts of the city. Retired assistant city planners, Assistant engineers, tow planning supervisors, town planning assistants and other retired employees from the State, Central government departments and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) can attend interviews from 2 pm onwards on June 24 at Panwar Hall in the GHMC Head Office.