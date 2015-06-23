Mobile App to Track Police Performance Launched

Home Cities Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police on Monday launched a mobile App - Police Workforce Management System - for internal purposes.

HYDERABAD:  For the first time in the police department’s history, the Hyderabad Police on Monday launched a mobile App - Police Workforce Management System - for internal purposes. Using the application, police personnel can upload details of work performed by them on a daily basis through their mobile devices.

After launching the App, Rama Krishna Rao, Director General (DG), Centre for Good Governance, said the mobile app will help police staff access all reports online on their mobile phones.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner M Mahender Reddy said the city police has so far launched many mobile apps to help citizens directly and deliver various services as part of the department’s thrust on achieving its vision of citizen-friendly responsive policing.

“The mobile app on police workforce management system is the first-of-its-kind in India. It empowers the police personnel to achieve the vision of citizen-friendly responsive policing. The app objectives are - workforce daily activity reporting, workforce leave management, department orders’ management, workforce transfer management, MIS and dashboard mobile app support for daily activity reporting, central workforce service database and police business process automation,’’ Reddy explained. The mobile app helps the department in enhancing employee and workforce productivity through transparency and accountability.

