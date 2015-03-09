HYDERABAD: Passengers using Aramgarh crossroads bus stand to board buses plying towards Mahbubnagar, Kurnool and Bangalore, were facing lot of inconvenience due to lack of facilities like shelters, seating arrangements and toilets in the bus stand.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials, about 800 long distance, inter-district and inter-state buses pass through Aramgarh bus stand daily. Almost all the buses stop at the bus stand and about 15,000 passengers use the bus stand.

Though such a large number of passengers frequent the bus stand, there are no facilities like toilets and sufficient chairs in the bus stand. Aramghar bus stand turned into main alighting and boarding point for people travelling towards south of Hyderabad, after laying of inner ring road. Passengers from Mehdipatnam, Gachibowli, parts of Old City, among other areas use Aramghar bus stand instead of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand (MGBS).

‘’Earlier we use to go to MGBS to board the buses. But since Aramghar is nearer from Mehdipatnam and Hitech City, we are coming to Aramgarh instead of MGBS to catch buses towards Mahbubnagar. But facilities have not been improving on par with passengers. Mainly women and children are facing problems due to lack of toilets and chairs,” said G Sudhakar, a passenger waiting with his family at Aramghar bus stand, to catch a bus to Raichur.

Sensing the passenger potential at Aramghar, APSRTC officials have given instructions for all the buses to stop them including AC services plying to distant places like Bangalore and Tirupati.

Not just APSRTC buses but even buses from Karnataka state road transport corporation also stop there.

To regulate traffic at the bus stand and guide passengers, officials have set up an outpost. About six staff members were posted there. But officials opine that more needs to be done to cater to the increasing passengers.

“There is a need for constructing a new bus stand at Aramghar to accommodate such a large number of buses and passengers. A proposal is made and we are in the lookout for land near Aramghar,” said an official.

Poor amenities

■ Women and children are facing problems due to lack of toilets and chairs

■ But facilities have not been improving on par with the increasing number of passengers