Allocation of State Cadre to Take More Time

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: CR Kamalanathan Committee has been reconstituted and its term extended till Oct 15. The committee was constituted for allocation of State cadre employees between AP and Telangana.

The latest move indicates the committee will take more time to allocate employees to the two states. The term of the committee was to expire on March 28. However, the same has been extended due to delay in the allocation of staff and also to look into grievances of the employees once the allocation is done.

The committee has been reconstituted with five members. Now, there will be no representative of the Central government on the panel. Kamalanathan will continue to be the chairman. Besides, both the chief secretaries and two state reorganisation department secretaries of both AP and TS will be the members.

According to sources, the committee had already called for options from around 80 departments and notified them. However, there was delay in respect of some departments like health and police.

“The options given by the employees, seeking posting either in Telangana or AP, of around nine to ten departments will be notified soon,” sources said. Delay in the allocation process was mainly due to preparation of state budgets. So far, there was no major objection from employees of both the states about the work done by committee. “We are holding meetings to achieve consensus. That is why our work is going on smoothly,” a panel member said.