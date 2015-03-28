HYDERABAD: The city police imposed certain traffic restrictions for Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Rama Navami. The yatra will start at 10 am from Mahakaleshwari Mandir (Rani Avanti Bai Function Hall), Upper Dhoolpet to Ram Mandir at Gowliguda.

Traffic coming from Mallepally crossroads will not be allowed towards Bhoiguda kaman through Seetharambagh temple, and it will be diverted towards Mallepally mosque and Priya talkies at Mallepally cross roads.

Traffic coming from Darussalam will not be allowed towards Boiguda Kaman. Traffic will be diverted towards Godeki Kabar and Charkandil lane at Aghapura crossroads. Traffic coming from Puranapool will not be allowed towards Gandhi statue and Zummerat Bazar, the traffic will be diverted towards Puranapool Bridge either towards Petlaburj or Karwan/Kulsumpura.

Traffic coming from MJ bridge will not be allowed to Jummerath Bazar and will be diverted towards City College/ Afzalgunj. Traffic coming from MJ Bridge towards Begum Bazar chatri will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Afzalgunj.

Traffic coming from Malakunta will not be allowed towards MJ bridge and will be diverted at Alaska Hotel towards Darussalam.

Traffic coming from Afzalgunj crossroads towards SA Bazar will not be allowed and diverted towards Shivaji bridge at National Lodge.