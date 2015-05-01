HYDERABAD:Social activist Sunitha Krishnan on Thursday pointed out that human trafficking was not restricted to those wanting to earn two square meals a day and had assumed alarming propertions.

She was speaking in the city after being honored with the 24th Yudhvir Memorial Award. “We hear about trafficking but still we do not want to talk about it. We think our girls at home are safe not knowing how systematic, flesh trade has become. Girls are so indoctrinated that they do not see the trap even after falling in them,” said 41-year old Krishnan who has received 31 awards from across the world, including the United Nations, before receiving her first award in Hyderabad.

Chairman of Yudhvir Foundation, Narendra Luther congratulated the activist whose NGO, Prajwala, is the largest working on anti-human trafficking in the world.

“Today in India, 2000 women on an average are prevented from being born, many are killed as soon as they are born. In some States, sex ratio is so skewed that women have to be brought from other places. Many women who suffer sexual exploitation keep quiet unlike Sunitha,” he stated.