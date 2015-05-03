The Mangalhat police on Saturday registered criminal cases against BJP MLA Raja Singh and his associates for allegedly assaulting a policeman. The incident took place when the police tried to stop a DJ that was being used at a marriage procession without prior permission.

According to police, around 2 a.m., the Mangalhat police station Blue Colts constables, M B Chandrashekar and Mahaveer, received complaints about ‘noise pollution’ at Aramghar Colony Kaman, Balramgally. The policemen visited the place and found a marriage party, going in a procession, and enjoying to the tunes of loud music. The organiser of the same was one Vijayender Singh.

The cops asked the organisers to stop playing the music as they had no permission and it was in violation of a notification issued by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner. However, the organiser and his associates abused them and went to MLA Raja Singh’s residence.

The night duty officer sub-inspector R Shekar also reached the place in the meantime. The MLA and his associates too arrived and both sides had heated arguments, during which the former allegedly assaulted the latter.

Constable Chandrasekhar lodged a complaint with the Mangalhat police stating that he was assaulted and abused by the MLA and his followers. Based on his complaint, the police booked criminal cases against the accused.