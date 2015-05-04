HYDERABAD: Singapore-based award winning photographer Vinay Swaroop Balla is participating in a photography exhibition and fundraising sale, “See The World Through My Eyes”. The exhibition will go on till May 30 at the Art Gallery, LV Prasad Eye Institute.

Vinay, an optometrist by profession and a self-taught photographer, believes that both optometry and photography have two things in common – light and lenses. “I always wanted to give back something to the community that I care for and came out to participate in this fundraising initiative,” he says.