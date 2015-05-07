Some pains in life are inevitable. As people age they are susceptible to many deteriorative changes in the body. The reasons for aging are many – from autoimmune disorder, excess wear and tear, high metabolism and so on; but it is known that aging is not a smooth process for everyone; numerous ailments accompany it making it a rough ride for the elders.

Knee pains (caused by arthritis or rheumatoid) are one such bump that makes the road to ageing a haphazard one. They often make it extremely difficult for the ageing even to put their feet forward to walk. Treatments for such pains only go vain and the pains start attacking the body in no time again. While curing the disorder is not possible or practically feasible, one can always try to reduce the pain to lead a healthy and independent life. Here are a few home remedies to reduce pains at the knee joints.

Take an onion, grind and strain it to obtain its juice. Mix this juice in equal parts with sesame seed oil and apply it on the affected areas. This mixture can not only be applied to knee joints, it works wonders with other body joints as well.

One can take a small onion, peel off the outer skin and make a fine paste of it. Mix equal amounts of turmeric and apply it to the affected areas to experience some relief from the pain.

This is a little difficult tip to follow. You need to find Vavili or Sindhurava tree (scientific name- Vitex negundo) and obtain its roots. Boil the roots in water and strain the sap from the roots into water. Drink the mixture and subsequently have a glass of sweet curd, once in the morning and once in the evening. This should be done daily till the pains subside.

One easy way to reduce pains is with Epsom salts, which contain magnesium sulphate that helps in reducing pain at the joints. Add half a cup of Epsom salt in large bowl of warm water and soak the affected area in the water for at least 15 minutes. If you cannot soak the body part in water, then bathe with water containing Epsom salt.

Yet another simple technique to reduce pains is to rub the affected area with two or three teaspoons of extra-virgin olive oil. Massage the areas gently with the oil regularly. The oil can also be consumed in small amounts to reduce pain.

Our body experiences stress every day, aging makes it worse. Nature is bountiful of many remedies that can come to our rescue. These simple tips can reduce pains and can prevent aggravation of the ailment, helping one to lead a stress free, healthy and independent life. Aging cannot be avoided, but one can avoid its side effects by choosing an appropriate lifestyle.