HYDERABAD: Two persons who were trying to sell opium were apprehended by the sleuths of commissioner’s Task Force in a joint operation with the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Hyderabad police here on Friday and 1.8 kg opium worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from them.

The arrested include Thotakura Srinivas Rao (46), a tower contractor from Jeedimetla and Paricherla Rama Raju (37), an electrical worker cum driver from Paidiparru village in West Godavari district. Another accused Venkatesh of Maridumilli village in East Godavari is absconding.