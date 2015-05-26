HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials on Monday took custody of three persons including airport and airlines staff for smuggling gold illegally. The DRI officials reportedly seized 8 kg gold bars valued at `3 crore. He had apparently concealed the gold in the seats. On a tip off, the DRI officials caught a passenger who arrived from Dubai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) possessing gold bars. “Even though the passenger tried to give false information stating that he was innocent and was not aware of gold smuggling, the DRI officials reportedly searched the flight where gold bars were concealed under seats,’’ sources told Express.