HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police reportedly counselled at least four Muslim youth from the Old City, who were being lured to join ISIS.It is learnt that the four youngsters were lured with offers like a family holiday in Dubai and money ranging from `20 lakh to `30 lakh. It is believed that one person, who is part of recruiting youth to join ISIS, came in contact with them and made the offer.

Sources said that the police learnt about the offer to join ISIS and after tracking down the youngsters, counselled them and let them off.As per their plan, the youngsters were supposed to fly to Dubai from where they would be flown to Syria to join ISIS.

However, when contacted, Hyderabad police officials dismissed it as an ‘’old case’’ and said that ‘’no fresh offers’ were made to anyone in the city.