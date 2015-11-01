HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old techie was crushed to death by a speeding RTC bus. The mishap took place at IDPL crossroads in Jeedimetla police limits on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kolli Rambabu, an employee of Infotech and a resident of Balreddynagar. Around 10.30 am, he was proceeding to his office on a bike. As he reached IDPL crossroads, a speeding RTC bus hit the bike from rear side killing him on the spot.