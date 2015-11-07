Land Rover has opened bookings for the 2016 Range Rover Evoque. The Tata-owned brand, which is scheduled to be launched in November, will have hands-free tailgate function, head-up display, surround camera system among other features. It also has 17 speakers, 825 watt meridian surround sound system and rear seat entertainment.

The Land Rover outlets have started accepting the bookings for the luxury SUV.

The car will be a medley of style and performance. Land Rover vehicles are available through 22 authorised outlets across India.

The Land Rover range in India includes the flagship Range Rover (starting at `2.07 crore in CBU form), Range Rover Sport (starting at `1.16 crore in CBU form) and Discovery 4 (starting at `1.11 crore in CBU form).

All prices are ex-showroom Mumbai (pre-octroi).