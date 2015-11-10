HYDERABAD: Spring Fest, the annual, social and cultural fest of IIT Kharagpur is calling for registrations from the students of twin cities. Considered to be the largest fest in Eastern India, it will feature over 130 events covering nine genres.

Says Rishi Kumar, the fest co-ordiantor, “With a footfall and crowd of over 25,000 over a period of four days, Spring Fest is an extravaganza for the crowd not only at IIT Kharagpur but the entire country.”

The students say they have also been successful in raising funds through corporate deals with companies.

The previous edition had over a hundred sponsors and partners. Spring Fest has also associated with organizations like CRY, UNESCO, Ministry of Environments and Forests and Green Peace to forward its social causes.

Star Nights are one of the biggest attractions of Spring Fest. Previous editions have played host to singers like KK, Vishal Shekhar, Salim Sulaiman, Sunidhi Chauhan and Shankar Mahadevan. Other notable performances include Advaita, The Raghu Dixit Project, Mrigya, Paradigm Shift and the Indian Ocean.

Owing to the overwhelming participation, Spring Fest organizes its nationwide prelims, Hitch-hike which organizes five nationwide events - Wildfire - the rock band competition, Nukkad - the street play competition, Shuffle - street dance competition, SF Idol- the solo singing competition and Shake-a-leg- the solo dance competition in seven cities around the country.

The fest calls for registrations from students of Hyderabad. For details call 08436924888 or write to rishikumar.iitkgp@gmail.com