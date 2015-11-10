HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old home guard attached to the City Armed Reserve(CAR) headquarters in Petlaburj here on Monday was accused of trespassing into the house of a woman in Bollarum and assaulting her with an intend to outrage her modesty. A case under Section 448 (house trespass), 354 (criminal force on woman with intend to outrage her modesty) of the IPC was registered on a complaint from the victim.

The accused, Yadaiah is a resident of Siddipet and according to police, was staying at home guard quarters at CAR HQ during duty hours. The complainant, a 28-year-old woman, said that Yadaiah came to her house around 9 pm on Sunday night when her two children along with husband had gone out.

She alleged that Yadaiah was drunk and tried to overpower her by when her husband reached back home. Passersby were alerted and the accused was taken to the police station.