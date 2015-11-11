HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old housewife from Peddamberpet, who was on her way to a hospital to dress her fractured leg, was pulled down from a moving bike and her 3-tola gold chain was snatched by two motorbike-riding robbers.

The incident occurred at Kanchanbagh at 7.30 in the morning when P.Jyothi was pillion-riding a Honda Activa along with her father. Jyothi, a school teacher, had fractured her leg about two months ago and was on her way to the hospital for re-dressing. As she fell off the bike on Tuesday, she sustained minor scratches. She was treated as an outpatient and sent back home.

Kanchanbag police inspector N Shankar said the victim and her father could not see snatchers for their identification. “We have some CCTV grabs but they were from cameras installed far away. A case has been registered,” he said. According to information available, as many as 52 chain-snatchers from Hyderabad police commissionerate limits are currently lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison under Preventive Detention Act.