Gokarna

Famous for the Mahabhaleshwara shrine, this town is also known for its pristine and secluded beaches. If you want to wander the beaches with your family or friends, this is an ideal place. An array of water sports facilities -- banana boat rides, snorkelling and parasailing -- also draw tourists.

Nagarhole National Park

If BTR Wildlife Sanctuary does not appeal to you, you could head here, around 220 km from the city, instead. You can use jeeps and vans run by the forest department to drive through the park as it has one of the densest tiger populations. A guide will accompany you. The observation towers in the park will give you a bird’seye view.

Kudremukh

Located around 100 km from Mangaluru, the name of the mountain literally means horse-face in Kannada. Apart from trekking, one can also head to Kudremukh NationalPark and Hanumana Gundi waterfalls. The park is the second largest wildlife protected area of its kind -- located in evergreen forests in the Western Ghats. Around 13 trekking routes, weave in and out of the region, some easy passes and some rougher. It would be your ideal de-tox destination, to get your health back in order after binge eating during the festival.

BRT Wildlife Sanctuary

If you are looking for more adventure, BRT Wildlife Sanctuary might be the just the place. You can take the jeep safari and spot animals. A visit to the Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple, with its breathtaking views, is also recommended. Thanks to the sanctuary’s location -- the confluence of Western and Eastern Ghats -- varied flora and fauna are found here.

Antaragange

Located 70 km from Bengaluru, Antaragange is home to caves apparently formed fromvolcanic rocks. It’s also called the Kashi of South -- a Kashi Vishwanatha shrine stands on a hillock here. You can trek up to it and exploring the cave. The terrain in the region makes for fairly easy walking.