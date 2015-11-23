Government Sleeps on Gandhi Hospital's Plea for Surgical Gastro Department

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: The liver transplantation surgery performed at the Osmania General Hospital here in June has made the doctors of Gandhi Hospital aspire to perform similar surgeries. And the aspiration has made them demand establishment of a surgical gastroenterology department at Gandhi Hospital to enable them to treat patients with all kinds of gastric problems.

In the entire Telangana state such department exists only at OGH. However, even specialists there have to share the operation theatre with the general surgery department.

As of now, patients with major health issues such as liver failure, who approach Gandhi Hospital, are referred to other government hospitals in the city.

The surgery at OGH was the first liver transplantation performed at a government hospital in Telangana or even in Andhra Pradesh.

After taking due permissions, coordinating with various government departments, getting a sanction of Rs 10 lakh from the state government, the surgery was performed on 22-year-old Shareef from Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. Apart from the OGH doctors, experts from other government and private hospitals pooled in their efforts.

Gandhi Hospital has a medical gastroenterology department where a few of gastric problems are treated. However, for complex surgeries, the department of surgical gastroenterology is required. Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr G Venkateswarlu had put forward this request to health minister C Laxma Reddy sometime ago.

“Many people with liver problems approach the hospital. While the general surgery department here performs some surgeries, we require surgical gastroenterology department for major surgeries. When such patients approach us, we refer them to Osmania General Hospital, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) or MNJ Institute of Oncology Regional Cancer Centre,” he said.