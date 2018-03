HYDERABAD: Two chain-snatching cases occured in the city on Wednesday, one in Vanasthalipuram and the other in Malkajgiri. A woman, Varalakshmi was robbed when thieves on a bike, snatched her 4-tola gold necklace. In Malkajgiri, Sangita Yadav was robbed by bikers while she was returning home. The thieves snatched 3.5-tola necklace near IDBI Bank.